App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prabhu to meet Airbus officials in Paris, to discuss aircraft manufacturing in India

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu will meet top officials of Airbus in Paris this week and discuss possibilities for the aerospace giant to manufacture aircraft in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu will meet top officials of Airbus in Paris this week and discuss possibilities for the aerospace giant to manufacture aircraft in India. "I will be meeting top bosses of Airbus and try to request them to start manufacturing aircrafts in India," Prabhu told PTI.

The minister is in Paris for the meeting of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). He will also participate in the meeting of key WTO (World Trade Organisation) members on the sidelines of OECD meet.

The minister also holds commerce and industry portfolio.

India is also seeking cooperation from the US to locally produce civil and defence aircraft in the country.

In March, the minister had stated that the government wants to extend the 'Make in India' initiative to planes and drones, and not just import the entire requirement in the coming years.

India will need more than 1,300 planes in the next few years, he had said.

About the OECD meet, Prabhu said India would raise the issue of growing protectionism and challenges for global trade.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Australia, France and South Africa.
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.