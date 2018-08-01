Prabhu launches logo, tagline for Geographical Indications

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today launched a logo and tagline for Geographical Indications (GI) to increase awareness about intellectual property rights (IPRs) in the country.

A Geographical Indication (GI) product is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

Darjeeling Tea, Tirupathi Laddu, Kangra Paintings, Nagpur Orange and Kashmir Pashmina are among the registered GIs in India. Prabhu said the initiative would help promote awareness and importance of GI products.

The ministry has launched a contest for designing a logo and tagline for GIs.

He said the ministry is working on ways to promote these products.

It is engaging with e-commerce players for their online sale.