Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prabhu calls for making WTO stronger, better organisation

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to the relevance of the WTO and the ongoing efforts towards revitalising it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid increasing challenges to the global trade, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu underlined the need for making the WTO a stronger and better organisation.

He said this while participating in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) public forum session through video conference.

"The WTO needs to work on an equitable trading system for all the countries around the world in the backdrop of the global trading system facing numerous challenges currently," the minister said in a tweet.

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to the relevance of the WTO and the ongoing efforts towards revitalising it.

"WTO must be made a stronger, better organization while keeping the elements of whatever has been agreed upon in the past," he added.

The statement assumes significance as certain countries are taking protectionist steps.

The Geneva-based WTO recently lowered the growth projections for global trade to 3.9 percent from the 4.4 percent estimated earlier for 2018.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 09:19 pm

tags #India #Suresh Prabhu #WTO

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

