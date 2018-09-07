App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prabhu asks Tourism minister to set up IITTM at Ratnagiri or Sindhudurg

Establishment of a full-fledged institute will not only be a booster for greater tourism but will also provide much necessary fillip to the overall economic development in this backward region, the commerce minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has urged his Tourism counterpart to set up Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) at Ratnagiri or Sindhudurg to promote the development of this region.

In a letter to Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, he said the Konkan region with its 700 km coastline has huge potential to promote the region as a tourist destination and opening a branch of IITTM, Goa there may not help in actualising this potential fully.

Establishment of a full-fledged institute will not only be a booster for greater tourism but will also provide much necessary fillip to the overall economic development in this backward region, the commerce minister said.

"I would request you to consider setting up a full-fledged IITTM at a suitable place in either Ratnagiri or Sindhudurg district. I have requested the Maharashtra Chief Minister to provide land for this," he said.

A native of Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, Prabhu represents Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.

IITTM is an autonomous body under Ministry of Tourism. It offers education, training, research and consultancy in sustainable management of tourism, travel and other allied sectors.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Suresh Prabhu

