English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PPE kit row: Himanta Biswa Sarma files defamation case against Manish Sisodia over corruption charges

    The case has been registered in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup Rural on June 30 and listed on July 22 for initial deposition by the complainant, he said.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for levelling baseless corruption charges against him in connection with the supply of PPE kits at "higher than market rates" to National Health Mission authorities during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarma’s advocate said on July 1.

    The case has been registered in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup Rural on June 30 and listed on July 22 for initial deposition by the complainant, he said.

    The case pertains to the allegation of supply of PPE kits at higher than market rates during the first wave of COVID-19 to National Health Mission, Assam by JCB Industries, which is co-owned by Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

    Manish Sisodia had levelled corruption charges against Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference in New Delhi on June 4. He had specifically claimed that NHM had procured PPE kits at inflated rates from a company co-owned by Sarma’s wife during his tenure as the state’s health minister in 2020, Sarma’s advocate Devojit Saikia said.

    Noting that the allegation is baseless, Saikia said, On being aggrieved by the allegations levelled against him and not receiving any clarification on the matter later, Sarma decided to seek legal remedy and file a criminal defamation case. He claimed that the PPE kits were donated by JCB Industries.
    PTI
    Tags: #Himanta Biswa Sarma #Manish Sisodia #PPE Kit row
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 02:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.