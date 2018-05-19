PPCB orders inspection of all sugar mills, distilleries

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) today ordered the inspection of all sugar mills and distilleries in the wake of the death of a large number of fish caused by molasses leakage from a sugar factory into Beas river. The directions in this regard were issued to all the concerned officials of the board in the state by PPCB chairman K S Pannu.

"There are many sugar mills and distilleries units in Punjab which are storing molasses in their premises. Therefore, you (officials) are directed to undertake inspections of all these mills immediately with a view to sensitise the management of these mills for safe and upkeep of molasses storage points.

"In case any deficiency is found in the proper upkeep of molasses storage facilities, necessary action should be taken on the spot," as per the order issued by the PPCB chairman.

The officials have been asked to submit their inspection reports by May 21.

A large number of fish were found dead in Beas on May 17 after molasses from a sugar factory leaked into the river Punjab's Beas town, about 40 km from Amritsar.

As many as eight to ten varieties of fish, including cat fish, common carp have died because of low level of oxygen in the river. The colour of water changed to rust brown because of the pollutants.

The Punjab government yesterday ordered the seizure of security deposit worth Rs 25 lakh of the sugar factory in the wake of the death of a large number of fish in Beas river. It had ordered the sealing of the Chaddha Sugar Mill of Kirri Afgana in Gurdaspur from where molasses leaked into the Beas and caused the death of fish. A probe was ordered into the incident and the report of which would be submitted within three days.