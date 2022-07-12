English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PPAC hike won't impact power consumers: Arvind Kejriwal

    "The people of Delhi who are getting free electricity will continue to get free electricity in future. The charge of electricity from 201 to 400 units is subsidised to half the rates, that too will continue. Come what may, the relief being given to the people of Delhi will not be affected. Whatever has happened that won't impact consumers," he said.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the increase in power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) won't impact consumers.

    "The people of Delhi who are getting free electricity will continue to get free electricity in future. The charge of electricity from 201 to 400 units is subsidised to half the rates, that too will continue. Come what may, the relief being given to the people of Delhi will not be affected. Whatever has happened that won't impact consumers," he said.

    His remarks came in response to a media question during his visit to the families of the two people from Delhi killed in the Amarnath Yatra cloudburst.

    The PPAC is a surcharge to compensate discoms for variations in the market-driven fuel costs. It is applied as a surcharge on total energy cost and fixed charge component of electricity bill, officials said.

    The PPAC in Delhi has been increased by four per cent from June 11.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #consumers #Current Affairs #India #PPAC
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 06:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.