PPAC hike won't impact power consumers: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the increase in power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) won't impact consumers.

"The people of Delhi who are getting free electricity will continue to get free electricity in future. The charge of electricity from 201 to 400 units is subsidised to half the rates, that too will continue. Come what may, the relief being given to the people of Delhi will not be affected. Whatever has happened that won't impact consumers," he said.

His remarks came in response to a media question during his visit to the families of the two people from Delhi killed in the Amarnath Yatra cloudburst.

The PPAC is a surcharge to compensate discoms for variations in the market-driven fuel costs. It is applied as a surcharge on total energy cost and fixed charge component of electricity bill, officials said.

The PPAC in Delhi has been increased by four per cent from June 11.