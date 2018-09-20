App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

PowerGrid gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via bonds in FY20

The proposal was approved with requisite majority, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned PowerGrid has got shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 20,000 crore through bonds or debentures on private placement basis in 2019-20.

The proposal to raise funds up to Rs 20,000 crore from domestic market through issue of secured /unsecured, non-convertible, noncumulative/ cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free debentures/bonds under private placement during 2019-20 in up to twenty tranches/offers was listed on the agenda of its annual general meeting on held September 18.

The proposal was approved with requisite majority, the company said in a BSE filing.

The board in its 355th meeting held on July 10, 2018, approved raising of Rs 20,000 crore in up to twenty tranches in 2019-20 for capital expenditure, providing inter-corporate loans to wholly owned subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.

related news

An amount of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore is being considered as expected capital expenditure during 2019-20. In order to have a debt equity mix of 70:30, an amount of Rs 17,500 crore to Rs 21,000 crore is estimated to be mobilised as debt and balance Rs 7,500 crore to Rs 9,000 crore from internal resources during the next fiscal.

The borrowing for 2019-20 will be within overall borrowing limits of Rs 1,80,000 crore and the board recommended passing of the resolution.

In a separate filing, the company said its board Thursday approved proposals to invest Rs 659.83 crore in various projects.

These include 'North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-VIII (NERSSVlll)' at an estimated cost of Rs 221.36 crore with commissioning schedule within 30 months and works associated with new WR-NR 765kV Inter-Regional Corridor at an estimated cost of Rs 264.91 crore with commissioning schedule of 32 months.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Powergrid

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.