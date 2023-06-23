Power tariff hike: Karnataka CM meets industrialists to address concerns

Siddaramaiah (File Image)

In a bid to address concerns over power tariff hikes and other related issues, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with various industrialists in the state on June 23.

During the meeting with a delegation led by BV Gopal Reddy, the president of the Karnataka Federation of Commerce and Industry (KFCCI), Siddaramaiah said the Griha Jyothi Scheme is not burdening the state government.

"Our government has not made any decision regarding the increase in electricity charges. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had already decided to raise the tariff prior to our administration coming into power," the CM clarified to the delegation.

Assuring the delegation, Siddaramaiah announced that a dedicated meeting would be organized involving the finance department, energy department, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), and KFCCI to discuss the demands presented by the delegation.

Following the KERC's decision to increase power tariffs for the industrial sector, the state's industrialists had appealed to the government to reduce the electricity tax from 9 percent to 3 percent for small and medium industries as well as HT industries.

"The delegation also requested discounts on fuel escalation charges and the implementation of an MSME policy, similar to those in effect in other states," the delegation emphasized during the meeting with the CM.