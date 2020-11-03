Power situation 'critical', Punjab power utility resorts to load shedding

With three private power plants shutting down and two electricity generating units having nearly run out of coal, state-owned power utility PSPCL announced it will impose power cuts across all categories in Punjab from November 3 evening.

Coal supplies to thermal power plants in Punjab have been severely affected after Railways suspended the operation of freight trains in the wake of the blockade of some tracks by farmers in protest against the three new central farm laws.

With the power situation turning dim, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairman and managing director A Venua Prasad said, "We will impose three-hour power cuts today (Tuesday) evening."

"The power cuts will increase to four-five hours," Prasad said, adding, "The power situation is critical."

As daytime power shortage rose to 1,000-1,500 MW, the power department has been left with no option but to impose power cuts on all residential, commercial and agricultural consumers beginning Tuesday evening, an official spokesperson said.

At present, the day demand in the state stands at about 5,100-5,200 MW and night demand is about 3,400 MW, the spokesperson added.

Supply, on the other hand, is totally inadequate with only agricultural power (AP) load of vegetable feeders (800 MW) being given supply for four to five hours during daytime every day, the official further said.