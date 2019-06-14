App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power regulator DERC notifies net metering framework paving way for rooftop, agri solar plants

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Delhi's power regulator DERC has notified group and virtual net metering framework, paving way for installation of rooftop and agri-solar plants in residential areas and villages in the city.

The net metering framework aimed at promoting solar and other forms of renewable energy was notified with approval of Power minister Satyendar Jain, a Delhi government statement said.

Jain hailed the notified net metering framework as helpful in implementing the Delhi government's vision of sustainability and decentralisation and in-line with the government's political vision of 'Bijli Swaraj' (power self-reliance).

Group net metering (GNM) will be applicable for all consumers of Delhi while virtual net metering (VNM) will involve residential consumers, government offices and solar energy policy for farmers, it said.

"This will allow thousands of resident welfare associations(RWAs) and lakhs of individuals to take advantage of the Delhi government scheme in the solar energy sector with a particular push to agri-solar and rooftop solar energy," the statement said.

Net metering allows power consumers to generate renewable energy and then use it anytime instead of immediately after it is generated. Such energy is supplied to the grid and those who generate it receive credits which is adjusted against their electricity bills.

As per guidelines of the notified framework, the renewable energy plants will range 5 KW to 5000 KW capacity. The distribution licensee (power discoms) will bear the cost and provide network augmentation.

For GNM and VNM connections, the consumers will submit an application with a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 to the concerned discom which will carry out feasibility test, registration and connection agreement.

Jain urged the DERC, Power department and discoms to come together and incentivise green energy production appealing, residents, corporates and agricultural land owners and to take benefit of the net metering.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 08:55 pm

