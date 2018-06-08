Power rates in Haryana may be reduced soon: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said electricity rates may be reduced soon in the state. He said consumers with no electricity metres would be given an opportunity to pay their bills on the basis of the average of last one year.

The chief minister said other defaulters would also be given two years-time to pay their pending bills in 12 instalments, adding that no penalty would be levied on them.

"This scheme is being introduced for those consumers whose electricity bills have been pending for many years. This step will also take them out of the bracket of defaulters," he said.

Khattar was addressing the people of Kaul village in the district as part of his mass contact programme.

An official release quoting the chief minister said the power rates in the state may be reduced soon.

In Kaithal district, power losses ranging from 20 to 83 per cent are registered in villages only, it said.

The state government has been successful in reducing power losses through the 'Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon' scheme, the release said.

Under this scheme, five districts of the state namely, Gurugram, Panchkula, Ambala, Sirsa and Faridabad, are being provided 24-hour electricity.

Exhorting the people to get valid electricity connections to help the state government reduce losses of the power department, Khattar said when the BJP government took over the reins of the administration, the losses were a staggering 34 per cent which had now been reduced to 20 per cent.

Reacting to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's statement regarding acquisition of farmers' land for state projects, the BJP leader said, "During the last three years, not even a single inch of land has been acquired by the state government, except for road projects".