 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Power prices expected to remain firm next fiscal amid higher demand: Crisil

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

The fears of a heat wave has seen the short-term power prices soaring by a full 151 per cent. This was on the back of a 42 per cent on-year spike in prices in February, Crisil said in a report.

The demand growth would mark a decadal high rate of growth and almost double the 20-year average of 5.2 per cent, the Crisil report added.

Power prices are expected to remain firm next fiscal on the back of elevated demand growth of 5.5-6 per cent, and the demand is set to close this fiscal up 9.5-10 per cent over 8.2 per cent last fiscal, a report said on Thursday.

The fears of a heat wave has seen the short-term power prices soaring by a full 151 per cent. This was on the back of a 42 per cent on-year spike in prices in February, Crisil said in a report.

The demand growth would mark a decadal high rate of growth and almost double the 20-year average of 5.2 per cent, the report added.

The report noted that demand growth weighed in at 7.7 per cent in February and averaged 10 per cent for the 11 months of the current fiscal despite a high base of fiscal 2022 due to extreme weather events and robust industrial and manufacturing activity.