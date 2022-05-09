Power outage in parts of suburban Mumbai

A power outage was reported in parts of Mumbai, including the high-profile Bandra locality, late on May 9.

The electricity supply has been snapped due to a technical fault at Tata Power's receiving station located in the city's Dharavi area, CNBC TV18 learnt from the Maharashtra Energy Department.

The glitch occurred due to "tripping" in the EHV line of Tata Power at Dharavi, the news channel reported, citing officials of the energy department.

Since the glitch-hit is a shared receiving station operated by Tata, it has also led to outage in Bandra, Khar, Dharavi, Santacruz and other areas where electricity is supplied to several localities by Adani Power, the report added.

Brief suspension of electricity supplies have been reported in parts of suburban Mumbai, along with the neighbouring satellite towns of Navi Mumbai and Thane over the past few days.

Maharashtra has faced major power outages since April as demand has soared and coal supply has been constrained but Mumbai has not been impacted as severely. The financial capital typically does not face power outages due to an islanding scheme, introduced by Tata Power in 1981, which cuts the city off the grid and insulates it from power cuts.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut said last month that load shedding is inevitable to some extent in Maharashtra due to shortage of coal and water. Many states are facing coal shortage due to reduced production in coal mines. Even if coal becomes available, rakes for its transportation are not available. The management of coal in India seems to have gone wrong," news agency PTI had quoted him as saying.

“Even though we reach out to market for purchase, there is no electricity available. The expenditure on electricity has gone up as everything is open now (after lockdown)," Raut had added.