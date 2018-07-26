Power of social media! Facebook helps Assam Police save life of minor girl

A major mishap was avoided as a minor girl was rescued from committing suicide in Guwahati on Monday after the Assam Police was alerted by Facebook officials at its US headquarters.

According to a report in The Times of India, the tracking was successful with the help of an alert sent to our nodal officer from Facebook. Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said, “We activated our social media centre and we were able to track the girl. Our field teams got activated and the family was traced. We counselled the girl and the guardian. The girl is safe and sound. This has been a great success of our social media initiative.”

"The Facebook headquarters on Monday informed the state police that a minor was contemplating suicide. The state police reacted promptly and saved the girl," DGP Kuladhar Saikia told the paper. An official also added: “The girl had written ‘I am gonna commit suicide today’ on Facebook. She and her family have been counselled and the girl has been advised to remove her post.”

Assam Police recently launched a social media centre under which an anti-rumour campaign called “Think” has been launched that will prevent mob lynching and suicides.