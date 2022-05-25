English
    Power minister asks states to set up steering committees on clean energy transition

    RK Singh asks Singh stresses on the role of the state governments for successful implementation of reduction in emission intensity by 45 percent by 2030 from the 2005 levels

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
    Image: Twitter/@OfficeOfRKSingh

    Union Power Minister RK Singh has asked all chief ministers, and lieutenant governors of Union Territories to set up state-level steering committees for energy transition to reduce carbon emissions.

    Singh stressed on the role of the state governments  for successful implementation of reduction in emission intensity by 45 percent by 2030 from the 2005 levels. States like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have constituted such panels, according to a statement from the power ministry.

    To ensure the transition of energy, the states and Union Territories need to work out an annual strategy for the steering committees under the chairmanship of chief secretaries. The principal secretaries to the departments of power and new and renewable energy, transport, industries, housing and urban affairs, agriculture, rural development and the Public Works Department will act as members of these panels, the release said.

    Transition to cleaner energy is the only means of reducing carbon emissions and fulfilling the commitments made at international forums, Singh said.

    He highlighted that states and the Union Territories would have to work together on multiple tracks to implement the project. The first track is the addition of renewables (renewable energy) to the electricity generation mix to meet the nation's ever-increasing demand for electricity, the second track would be the promotion of energy efficiency, while the third one would be more use of biomass and green hydrogen.

    The minister urged the states to make efforts for zero diesel in agriculture by 2024 by limiting the consumption of diesel in the farm sector. In this regard, financial assistance through Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme may be availed for adopting solar energy for separate agricultural feeders and agricultural feeders under various government schemes.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #carbon emissions #Green Energy #Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy #renewable energy #RK Singh #Sustainable Development Goals
    first published: May 25, 2022 03:13 pm
