MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Power generation in eastern region logs 8% growth, others register decline

All India thermal power generation was down 3.64 per cent while total generation was lower by 2.92 per cent in the same period.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Power generation in the eastern region has logged a growth of 8.48 per cent up to October 13 of the current fiscal, while other regions registered a decline of around five per cent, Central Electricity Authority data showed. All India thermal power generation was down 3.64 per cent while total generation was lower by 2.92 per cent in the same period.

At the time when some pockets of the country were grappling with power shortage due to a short supply of coal, thermal power generation was higher by 9.54 per cent and output from hydel sources by nearly one per cent in the eastern region till October 13. In the northern region total generation for the period was down 5.10 per cent while thermal was lower by 6.45 per cent.

ALSO READ: Power consumption up 3% at 57.22 billion units in October 1-15

Only nuclear power clocked a three per cent growth in the northern region in the same period. The data showed that power generation up to October 13 registered a de-growth of 5.06 per cent in the western region, where thermal was down by 4.79 percent, nuclear by 13.49 per cent, and hydro by 5.65 per cent.

The data for the southern region showed that total generation was down by 5.10 per cent while thermal slipped by 9.81 per cent.
PTI
Tags: #Central Electricity Authority #eastern region #hydel sources #Power generation #thermal power generation
first published: Oct 17, 2021 06:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.