you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Finance Corporation sanctions over Rs 1 lakh crore loans for power projects in FY20

PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) in power sector in India.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said it sanctioned loans over Rs 1 lakh crore for power projects during the 2019-20 financial year.

Out of the Rs 1 lakh crore, it successfully disbursed Rs 68,000 crore loans during the last financial year, PFC said in a statement.

"PFC ended FY 2019-20 on a strong note despite numerous challenges, including outbreak of COVID-19 virus. The institution delivered a sound financial performance with loan sanctions of more than Rs 1 lakh crore along with loan disbursements of about Rs 68,000 crore in the last financial year," it said.

The company said it disbursed Rs 11,000 crore during the last week of March, when the country was under a nationwide-lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

PFC further said its net non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to 3.8 percent in 2019-20 from 4.55 percent in the preceding fiscal.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Power Finance Corporation

