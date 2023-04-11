 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power demand rises 7% in March quarter: Report

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

Representative image

Power demand in the country rose 7 percent on an annual basis in the three months ended March, according to a report.

Rating agency Crisil in its latest report also said that in March, there was a year-on-year decline of 1.3 percent in power demand.

"Although the month (March) saw a decline in demand, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 witnessed a 7 percent on-year growth as January and February had seen demand grow 13.7 percent and 10 percent, respectively," it said.

The growth in the March quarter was led by increased heating requirement in winter months and robust economic activity, it added.