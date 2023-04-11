English
    Power demand rises 7% in March quarter: Report

    The growth in the March quarter was led by increased heating requirement in winter months and robust economic activity

    PTI
    April 11, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST
    Representative image

    Power demand in the country rose 7 percent on an annual basis in the three months ended March, according to a report.

    Rating agency Crisil in its latest report also said that in March, there was a year-on-year decline of 1.3 percent in power demand.

    "Although the month (March) saw a decline in demand, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 witnessed a 7 percent on-year growth as January and February had seen demand grow 13.7 percent and 10 percent, respectively," it said.

    The growth in the March quarter was led by increased heating requirement in winter months and robust economic activity, it added.

    The report also said that despite the drop in power demand in March, prices increased 13 percent on-year in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

    As per the report, in fiscal 2024, soaring temperature and resilient economic activity are expected to keep power demand growing.

    On average, the first quarter of this fiscal should see power demand grow 4 percent on-year on a high base of the previous year, it noted.

    In fiscal 2024, given predictions of heat waves that will increase usage of air conditioners, fans, and refrigeration units, peak electricity demand should touch a record high, the report said.

    India's peak power demand is expected to grow to 230 GW in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, rising 6.5 percent on-year.

