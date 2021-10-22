Power crisis | NTPC invites bids for importing two million tonnes of coal

The imported coal will primarily be used at power stations that are located far away from the domestic mines that are most vulnerable to disruptions.

For the first time in two years, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Ltd) - India’s top power producer, is looking to import coal in view of the possible coal shortage that may hit the country.

Although the coal shortage in India has begun easing gradually, the NTPC has floated a tender for the import of one million tonnes of coal, Bloomberg reported.

The NTPC has also issued a tender on behalf of the Damodar Valley Corporation – which is jointly owned by the Centre and the governments of Jharkhand and West Bengal – in which it sought an additional one million tonnes of coal.

The NTPC has sought in the tender that closes on November 1, 2021, deliveries of thermal coal having a gross calorific value of 4,700 kilocalories per kilogramme at least.

Notably, the Centre had in April 2020, asked thermal power plants to reduce coal imports and “make best efforts to replace their imports with domestic coal”.

Later, in view of the coal shortage in the country, the Central government said: “Thermal power plants based on domestic coal will use imported coal of up to 10 percent for blending with domestic coal, wherever technically feasible, to meet the increased power demand in the country. Power generation companies shall expedite the process of importing coal for blending to meet the requirement.”