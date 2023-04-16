 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power consumption grows 9.5% to 1,503 billion units in 2022-23: Govt data

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

The power ministry has estimated peak power demand to touch 229 GW this summer.

Power consumption grew 9.5 per cent to 1,503.65 billion units year-on-year in 2022-23, mainly due to higher demand amid a rise in economic activities, showed government data.

Power consumption was 1,374.02 billion units (BU) in 2021-22, according to power supply data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Similarly, the peak power demand or highest supply in a day also rose to 207.23 GW in the last fiscal, higher than 200.53 GW in 2021-22.

Experts opined that power consumption and demand will see substantial improvement in 2023-24.