PottersKiDiwali trends as netizens pledge to buy earthen lamps this Diwali

The celebration of Diwali -- the festival of lights – has become more about bursting imported Chinese firecrackers and less about lighting traditional earthen lamps these days.

However, like a ray of hope shining in the darkness, the netizens of India have taken the onus of changing this trend for the better.

With Diwali 2019 just a week away, #PottersKi Diwali started trending on social media platform Twitter, urging people to purchase handcrafted, eco-friendly earthen lamps and help the potters of India make brisk business during the festival time.

The Kumhars or potter community of India look forward to this time of the year, hoping to sell more wares than usual. However, their profit has been increasingly dipping over the past few years, with a slump in demand coupled with a higher price of raw materials.

Most homes are now choosing mass-produced plastic and glass wares instead of handcrafted earthen lamps to light up their homes during Diwali.

However, as per a report by ANI, potters have observed a shift in this trend, possibly with increased awareness to go for eco-friendly India-made alternatives.

“Earlier, Chinese lights had caused a slowdown in the demand of earthen lamps but the traditional ways are making a comeback. The demand for earthen lamps is very good this year,” an artisan from West Bengal said.



Please Say No to Electric light for #Diwali

Buy as much as from Potters which will be helpful for them and Their family

@AskAnshul #PottersKiDiwali pic.twitter.com/GHWMk1IAtO

— Rahul Kumar(@2r_kumar) October 21, 2019

Mission PKD or #PottersKiDiwali was launched with the aim of ensuring this welcome change continues to take place by supporting local artisans.



This diwali say No to Chinese Diya..

Buy diya’s from local vendors/potters#PottersKiDiwali pic.twitter.com/31OSOply9e — swati (@Swati2789) October 21, 2019





Diwali is Approching and we need to ensure every human out there is smiling this Diwali. Please buy stuff from such sellers, they'll be selling to buy a box of sweets and a new dress for their little girl this Diwali.

Let's make a #HappyDiwali for Everyone #PottersKiDiwali pic.twitter.com/Sp479EVcaz — Sujay Raj (@Sujay__Raj) October 21, 2019



#potterskidiwali

Your one step can lighten a house of a potter.@AskAnshul pic.twitter.com/tMOoX99xrD — Anshu A. Pandey (@tm_nhi_samjhoge) October 21, 2019





Mission PKD stands for Potters Ki Diwali

This mission is being carried out on 20-21 October by common People who've contacted potters & talked to people too This is a purely self funded awareness Mission. I tried my best to cover all Indian states Can we trend #PottersKiDiwali — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 21, 2019