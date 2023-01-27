English
    Potential for South Africa to partner with India in space exploration: Consul General Mahesh Kumar

    There is potential for South Africa to partner with India in space exploration, newly-appointed Consul General Mahesh Kumar said at a Republic Day reception here.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST

    He said India and South Africa were exploring a number of areas of joint cooperation, including science and technology and education.

    “The programme to carry Indian astronauts into space is under progress. This will be India’s maiden space flight. We are ready to explore cooperation with South Africa in this field,” said Kumar on Thursday as he shared some of the successes of India over the past 73 years.

    “Since independence, we have faced challenges of poverty and illiteracy, but have been successful in transforming our country into a confident nation on the strength of our diversity,” Kumar, who took office last week, said.