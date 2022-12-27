Postmortems to be conducted even after sunset in Delhi govt hospitals, barring suspicious cases

Postmortems can now be conducted in Delhi even after sunset, the city government said on Tuesday, describing its decision as a "landmark reform".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed in-charges of the Delhi government hospitals to ensure all necessary infrastructure at mortuaries.

However, in the case of deaths where there is suspicion of murder, suicide, rape, or foul play, "a provision has been made to examine the dead bodies only during the day," he said.

The deputy chief minister's office said in a statement that "video recording of all postmortems" will be done throughout the night and it will be preserved for future reference and legal purposes.

"Enabling a landmark reform in the national capital, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made postmortem of bodies possible even after sunset in Delhi," it said.

This will not only change the situation for relatives of the deceased who often have to wait a long time to receive the bodies but will "also encourage organ donation and transplantation".

Postmortem cases related to organ donation will be done on a priority basis, the statement said. The Delhi government had sent a proposal to the central government for approval to conduct postmortems in hospitals after sunset, Sisodia was quoted a saying in the statement. "Such postmortems shall be carried out in hospitals that have adequate facilities to conduct them on a regular basis. Postmortem cases related to organ donation will be done on a priority basis. Earlier the bodies were kept safely in mortuaries during night. The bereaved relatives had to wait the whole night to claim and bury the dead. This made their pain worse. But now the dead bodies coming to the postmortem houses at night will be attended immediately," he said. Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, directed officials in the Delhi health department for conducting of postmortems even at night in hospitals with adequate facilities. He also asked hospitals' in-charges to ensure all necessary infrastructure at morgues, according to the statement.

PTI

READ MORE