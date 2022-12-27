 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Postmortems to be conducted even after sunset in Delhi govt hospitals, barring suspicious cases

PTI
Dec 27, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed in-charges of the Delhi government hospitals to ensure all necessary infrastructure at mortuaries.

Mock drill to ensure Covid management preparedness is conducted at (MCH) Hospital, Gandhi Nagar in Jammu. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Postmortems can now be conducted in Delhi even after sunset, the city government said on Tuesday, describing its decision as a "landmark reform".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed in-charges of the Delhi government hospitals to ensure all necessary infrastructure at mortuaries.

However, in the case of deaths where there is suspicion of murder, suicide, rape, or foul play, "a provision has been made to examine the dead bodies only during the day," he said.

The deputy chief minister's office said in a statement that "video recording of all postmortems" will be done throughout the night and it will be preserved for future reference and legal purposes.

"Enabling a landmark reform in the national capital, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made postmortem of bodies possible even after sunset in Delhi," it said.

This will not only change the situation for relatives of the deceased who often have to wait a long time to receive the bodies but will "also encourage organ donation and transplantation".