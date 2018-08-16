App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Postman from Odisha suspended for dumping over 6000 letters in the past 10 years

The undelivered letters along with various other packages were discovered by a group of school children, who were playing at the recently abandoned post office.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A postal worker from Odisha has been suspended after it was discovered that he had dumped over 6000 letters and packages for over a decade, the oldest dating back to 2004. Damaged by termites, the majority of the letters and packages were found to be soggy while only around 1,500 letters could be recovered. The postman, Jagannath Puhan, was an assistant branch postmaster, and defended his acts by saying that he "couldn’t walk properly and was not in a condition to deliver these letters".

A report in Hindustan Times said that the undelivered letters along with various other packages were discovered by a group of school children, who were playing at the recently abandoned post office. The children, while playing in the area, discovered large bags filled with letters. Peeking inside the bags, the children discovered multiple ATM cards and bank passbooks, and immediately alerted their parents, who informed the local authorities.

Officials have stated the postman to be lazy yet smart as the postman delivered only registered mails or speed posts, the ones he knew that were traceable by its sender. Normal post, that couldn't be traced, ended up in the storeroom undelivered and unattended. Interestingly, none of the residents filed for complaints over the years and this left the investigating authorities in a state of astonishment.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 03:51 pm

tags #India #India Post #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.