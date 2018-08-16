Postman from Odisha suspended for dumping over 6000 letters in the past 10 years

A postal worker from Odisha has been suspended after it was discovered that he had dumped over 6000 letters and packages for over a decade, the oldest dating back to 2004. Damaged by termites, the majority of the letters and packages were found to be soggy while only around 1,500 letters could be recovered. The postman, Jagannath Puhan, was an assistant branch postmaster, and defended his acts by saying that he "couldn’t walk properly and was not in a condition to deliver these letters".

A report in Hindustan Times said that the undelivered letters along with various other packages were discovered by a group of school children, who were playing at the recently abandoned post office. The children, while playing in the area, discovered large bags filled with letters. Peeking inside the bags, the children discovered multiple ATM cards and bank passbooks, and immediately alerted their parents, who informed the local authorities.

Officials have stated the postman to be lazy yet smart as the postman delivered only registered mails or speed posts, the ones he knew that were traceable by its sender. Normal post, that couldn't be traced, ended up in the storeroom undelivered and unattended. Interestingly, none of the residents filed for complaints over the years and this left the investigating authorities in a state of astonishment.