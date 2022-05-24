Posting of officials at unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi to be completed in 15 days: Officials

Representative Image. (Source: ShutterStock)

Distribution of departments and posting of officials in different wings of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi is likely to be completed in a fortnight's time, paving the way for the civic body's much-needed overhaul, officials said on Tuesday. Once it has filled these posts, the civic body will be able to start work on improving its financial health, sanitation services, and salary issues of its employees, they said.

Constant departmental meetings were being held to expedite the reshuffling and shape the structure of the MCD, they said. The unified MCD had formally come into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

According to senior officials, the department and office space allocation of nine additional commissioners, and appointment of three deputy commissioners and three engineer-in-chiefs was done on Monday. A senior MCD official said that appointments of department heads and deputy commissioners in the remaining zones and other key officials in different departments will soon be done.

"This exercise of reshuffling and merger of staff including allotment of portfolios, appointment of HODs, deputy commissioners is likely to be completed in a fortnight's time. Once this has been done, special impetus will be put on key policy decisions like betterment of civic amenities, increasing revenue generation, redressing of salary issues, among others," the official told PTI.

The official said that meetings to explore possible solutions to strengthen the financial condition of the MCD are also being held regularly. "Possibilities of widening the tax net, better tax collection and rationalisation of tax slabs are being discussed to arrive at possible solutions," he said.

He added that appointments of heads of departments like horticulture, remunerative projects cell, and advertising, among others, are in the pipeline. The erstwhile SDMC's Central Establishment Department has been made the nodal department for transfer and posting of officials and other staff for the unified MCD.

The unification process of civic bodies began in earnest with transfer of some officials of the erstwhile east corporation to the Civic Centre – the head office– and with launch of a single website for the three civic bodies. The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It is now reunified with the merging of the three civic bodies – North, South, and East municipal corporations.

The merger has been under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022. The Act reduces the number of wards in the national capital to 250 from existing 272, which means that the MCD will have to undergo a delimitation exercise before the election.

The Centre will form a delimitation commission to carry out the demarcation of wards.





