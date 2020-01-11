App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Posters blaming four academicians for JNU violence spring up on two varsity hostels walls

The fourth professor blamed in posters is DU's Abhinav Prakash, a former JNU student.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The walls of Sabarmati and Periyar hostels in JNU were on Friday found plastered with a slew of posters accusing three varsity professors and one of Delhi University of being behind the January 5 violence on the campus by masked hooligans.   The four professors who have been accused in the posters of being behind the violence are Tapan Kumar Bihari and Prakash Chandra Sahoo of JNU besides its chief proctor Dhananjay Singh.

The fourth professor blamed in posters is DU's Abhinav Prakash, a former JNU student.

Dubbing the four academics as 'traitors', the posters proclaimed, "Nothing will be forgotten, nothing will be forgiven."

Professors Prakash and Singh denied their involvement in the incident.

"I was on the campus trying to stop the violence and protect students. My family stays on the campus and I fear for their safety. I have never been biased towards students from any ideology," Singh told PTI.

Prakash blamed the students' union for the posters.

"Dear @JNUSUofficial kindly stop cheap theatrics. I know JNU Left doesn't like my dissent & challenge to their narrative but this is new low even by ur standards. This slandering & fake accusation by kangaroo court may force me to take legal action. Kindly inform those involved," he posted on Twitter.

Bihari was not available for reaction.

Sahoo is the warden of Sabarmati Hostel. The JNU vice-chancellor had said he, along with another warden, was forced to resign by students.

First Published on Jan 11, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

