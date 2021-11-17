Positivity in the country has enthused the youth to join the RSS: Sunil Ambekar

File image: Member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participating in a route march on the occasion of Durga Puja on September 29, 2019 in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image by Saikat Paul via Shutterstock)

There is utsukta (eagerness) and ruchi (interest) among the young generation, who are attracted towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), says Sunil Ambekar, spokesman of India’s most influential cultural organization, whose numbers have been growing rapidly in the recent past.

``The positivity in the country has enthused the youth, who do not merely see themselves as being bystanders in the country’s political process, but also as active participants. People who join are inspired to work for the country. That is what has drawn them towards the RSS,” he told Moneycontrol.

Could the motivation have been triggered by the huge political success of Narendra Modi since 2014 and is it possible to calculate the increase in numbers of the volunteer organization since 2014, when a BJP government romped home with a strong mandate for the first time?

``We don’t calculate on that basis. It is not our job to add up volunteer numbers, whether from 2014 or 2004,” said Ambekar, who is the RSS’s national Prachar Pramukh (publicity-in-charge).

The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, at a three-day national executive meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) last month, declared that the Sangh was now present at 55,000 places across the country. It runs 54,382 daily shakhas (loosely translated as meetings) throughout the land, testifying to the increasing footprints of an organization, which was once considered essentially north Indian in its orientation.

The Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal is the coordinating body of all shakhas in the country to carry out the policy and programmes laid down by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the apex body, and frame rules and byelaws in consonance with the RSS Constitution.

Just how much the organization has expanded its reach, was explained at this meeting.

Dattatreya Hosabale, the Sarkaryavaha – effectively the second in command in the RSS – told the media then that weekly shakhas are held at 12,780 places, monthly milan meetings at 7,900 places; in other words, the Sangh is directly present at 55,000 places.

Added to this are 54,382 daily shakhas, which run across the country.

2025 will be the crucial year, as the RSS prepares to commemorate 100 years of its existence – and apparently, the road never stops for them.

"Generally, we prepare a plan to expand the organization every three years. From this point of view, it has been decided to take our work to the mandal level. There is RSS work in 32,687 mandals, or a local government unit of administration," Hosabale said.

In his reckoning, during the next three years, Sangh work should reach all the mandals.

Of the 6,483 blocks in the country, the Sangh is present in 5,683.

Out of 910 districts (not government administrative districts), the Sangh finds itself present in 900; of them, 560 districts have five shakhas at district headquarters, while 84 districts have shakhas in all mandals.

In addition, there is also a plan to engage full-time workers during 2022 to 2025 for at least two years. Even though the regular shakhas were disrupted due to the pandemic, based on regular sampark (contact), Guru Puja could be organized at 1,059,38 points in the country, the national executive meeting observed.

With a spread as geographically broad-based as this, why is the Sangh perceived to be Brahminical? Says Ambekar: ``There are many who see caste-based politics as a shortcut to political relevance; they want to divide society. The Sangh not only speaks but acts for bringing society together. While their work is to create divisions, Hindus believe in forging bonds. When we speak of Hindu, we speak of all, irrespective of caste. Hindu is a unifying factor. Sangh does not work in a political manner; we work as a social organisation and since more people are getting familiar with Sangh’s work, they are joining us.’’By virtue of being backed by the largest body of volunteers in the country, could the RSS be advising the BJP on the steps ahead, particularly about the crucial state assembly elections to be held early in 2022? ``No comments,” is the short, terse reply of Ambekar, who has authored a book, The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century, which was released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.