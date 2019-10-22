App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Position of guv is weak, not even allowed to hold press conference: Satya Pal Malik

He also reiterated his statement that a section of wealthy people in the country are like "rotten potatoes" because they do not do charity or come forward to help improve the education system.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on October 22 said the position of a governor in the country is very weak as he does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out.

He also reiterated his statement that a section of wealthy people in the country are like "rotten potatoes" because they do not do charity or come forward to help improve the education system.

"Governor is a weak entity. He does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out. I remain apprehensive for almost three days hoping that my words have not annoyed anyone in Delhi," Malik said, addressing the seventh convocation of the Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra town of Reasi district.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #India

