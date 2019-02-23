App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Portion of dilapidated building collapses in Delhi's Karol Bagh

The incident comes a few days after 17 people were killed in a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on February 23, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said. Four people, including a woman, who were trapped inside the building were safely rescued, he said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 8 pm after which four vehicles, including a rescue responder, were rushed to the spot, the official said.

No injuries were reported, he added.

The incident comes a few days after 17 people were killed in a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Delhi

