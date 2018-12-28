App
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Portfolios yet to be allotted in Kamal Nath-led MP govt

Speaking to PTI on December 28, Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza refuted allegations of delay in portfolio allocation or factionalism in the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The allocation of portfolios in the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh continued to be in limbo, three days after 28 cabinet ministers were sworn in on Christmas.

While the Congress officially claimed there was no delay in the allocation of portfolios, sources in the party as well as opposition BJP have maintained that power tussles and groupism were creating hurdles.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Kamal Nath was in Delhi for four days prior to the December 25 swearing-in of the state government to hold discussions with the Congress top leadership and state bigwigs like former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and poll campaign head and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Party sources said after inducting loyalists into the cabinet, all camps wanted 'good' portfolios, and these tussles were causing a delay.

related news

They said portfolios like Home, Finance, Urban Administration and Development and Public Works Department were the most in demand.

Congress sources pointed out that of the 28 cabinet ministers sworn in on December 25, the maximum number (10) were from the Digvijaya camp, nine were close to Nath and eight loyal to Scindia.

The lone minister not belonging to the above three camps was Sachin Yadav, younger brother of former MPPCC chief Arun Yadav, they said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, on condition of anonymity, said a consensus had been arrived for most of the portfolios.

"Today is only the third day after the swearing-in of ministers. There is no delay as completion of any process takes time. The chief minister is discussing this issue and will allocate the portfolios suitably. The allocation may take place soon," she said.

On December 27, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at the Congress over the delay in portfolio allocation.

Talking to reporters at his residence, Chouhan said, "I extended my wishes to the new government, but it is a matter of concern how the formation of cabinet was delayed and now portfolio distribution was being delayed".

"We are seeing media reports and various Congress leaders are insisting on particular departments, causing delay in the allocation. Quota of different camps (of Congress) was fixed. This delay is historic and never happened in the state," he had said.

Oza, however, hit back at Chouhan, saying the ex-CM should not be worried about the Congress government in the state.

"The BJP should rather select a leader of opposition at the earliest and play the role of an opposition party. We will fulfil our promises made in the manifesto," she added.

Another Congress spokesman, Pankaj Chaturvedi, also dismissed factionalism (in the party) as "propaganda of the opposition", adding that the Congress was united.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

