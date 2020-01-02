App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Portfolio allocation in Maharashtra will take place today or tomorrow: Sharad Pawar

Pawar comments came after the Shiv Sena, earlier in the day, admitted that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three alliance partners for key ministries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nobody in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on January 2 or January 3, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here.

His comments came after the Shiv Sena, earlier in the day, admitted that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three alliance partners for key ministries.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government came to power on November 28.

"The decision on portfolio allocation has been made. Who will get what, it has been decided. I think the chief minister will declare it today evening or tomorrow," Pawar said. "Nobody is unhappy," Pawar added, asked about reported resentments over portfolio allocation.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the portfolios will be allocated on Thursday itself.

Sena chief Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister on November 28 alongwith six ministers. The cabinet was expanded on Monday.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #NCP #Sharad Pawar #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

