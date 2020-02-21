App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on April 29

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the famous Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand was announced at a religious ceremony held on the occasion of Shivratri at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath where lord Kedar is worshipped during winter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.

The sacred portals of Kedarnath will be thrown open to the devotees on April 29. The gates of the temple will be opened at 6:10 am, Badrinath-Kedarnath mandir samiti president Mohan Prasad Thapliyal said.

The auspicious hour and  date for the reopening of the famous Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand was announced at a religious ceremony held on the occasion of Shivratri at  the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath where lord Kedar is worshipped during winter.

The idol of lord Shiva will leave Ukhimath on April 26 in a palanquin adorned with flowers borne on the shoulders of devotees and priests after a pooja of Bhairavnath on April 25 and will reach Kedarnath on April 28 via Fata and Gaurikund.

The gates of the temple will be reopened on April 29 amid chanting of Vedic hymns at 6:10 am on 'Mesh lagna', Thapliyal added.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

