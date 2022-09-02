English
    Port capacity doubled in India in 8 years: PM Modi

    Speaking at the launch of various development initiatives at a public meeting in Mangaluru, he said for a developed India, the manufacturing sector and 'Make in India' need to be expanded.

    PTI
    September 02, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that port capacity in the country has doubled in the last eight years and stressed that infrastructure growth is key for development of a modern India.


    Speaking at the launch of various development initiatives at a public meeting in Mangaluru, he said for a developed India, the manufacturing sector and ’Make in India’ need to be expanded.


    Modi spoke about the government’s focus on infrastructure development. The PM also said he is happy that the ”double engine” government in Karnataka is working to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the people at a fast pace.


    At the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore through a ’remote control’. These included a project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority


    He also laid the foundation of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port. The Prime Minister inaugurated two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited — BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant — worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively.

    The sea water desalination plant will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year, according to an official statement.

    Having a capacity of 30 million litres per day (MLD), the plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes, the statement said.

    PTI
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 04:18 pm
