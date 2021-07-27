MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Pornography case: Raj Kundra remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

PTI
July 27, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in 14-day judicial custody in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before a magistrate's court here at the end his police remand on Tuesday. The court sent him in judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra moved the court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday.

The crime branch earlier told the court that Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for USD 1.2 million. The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought "Hotshots" app to upload objectional videos on social media.

The police also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos-- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Pornography case #Raj Kundra
first published: Jul 27, 2021 02:20 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.