Popular Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal passes away, PM Modi offers condolences

Apart from performing at live events for a large part of his career, Narendra Chanchal’s songs like 'Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai' from Avtaar and 'Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo' from Bobby became immensely popular. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.

January 22, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST
Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on January 22 at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

He was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, news agency PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of noted 'bhajan' singer on Twitter.

Singer Daler Mehndi shared the news of his death on Twitter and wrote: “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.”

Chanchal was best known for his religious songs and bhajans. In fact last year his bhajan on the coronavirus Kitthon Aaya Corona went viral.

Apart from performing at live events for a large part of his career, Chanchal’s songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India News #Narendra Chanchal #Narendra Modi
first published: Jan 22, 2021 04:45 pm

