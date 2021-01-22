Popular Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal passes away, PM Modi offers condolences

Narendra Chanchal

Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on January 22 at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

He was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, news agency PTI reported.



लोकप्रिय भजन गायक नरेंद्र चंचल जी के निधन के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने भजन गायन की दुनिया में अपनी ओजपूर्ण आवाज से विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम् शांति!: PM मोदी (फाइल तस्वीर) pic.twitter.com/odScu4pj16

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of noted 'bhajan' singer on Twitter.

Singer Daler Mehndi shared the news of his death on Twitter and wrote: “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.”

Chanchal was best known for his religious songs and bhajans. In fact last year his bhajan on the coronavirus Kitthon Aaya Corona went viral.

Apart from performing at live events for a large part of his career, Chanchal’s songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.