Pope Francis did not endorse same-sex marriage, says Kerala Bishops' council

Even as reports suggest that Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary 'Francesco', the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) on October 22 said that there is no change in Church's stance on same-sex.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the KCBC also said that reports stating the Pope had justified same-sex marriages are "baseless and misleading".

"Pope Francis has not adopted any stance that denies the Church teachings on sexual morality," Bishop Joseph Pamplani, chairman of KCBC’s media commission, said. Meanwhile, KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palakkappalli said that the Church has not "diluted its stand on family life and homosexuality".

"The Church does not make exhortations about marriage and family life through documentaries. The Pope had taught in the past also that those in the LGBT category are children of God and they deserve special care and love. The Church is of the stand that same-sex inclinations should be differentiated from same-sex acts," he said, according to the report.

"Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God," Francis said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film. "What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered," he added, according to reports.

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favour of civil unions as pope.

The KCBC is an organisation of Catholic bishops in Kerala with Cardinal George Alencherry, the Syro-Malabar Church head, as its president.