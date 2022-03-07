English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Poor, middle class benefitted from the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras', says PM Modi

    PM Modi also interacted with 'Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana' beneficiaries on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' and took feedback from them about the scheme.

    PTI
    March 07, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the poor and the middle class have benefitted from the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras', set up to provide generic drugs at affordable prices, and they saved about Rs 13,000 crore through the stores.

    He also interacted with 'Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana' beneficiaries on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' and took feedback from them about the scheme.

    The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

    PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at cheaper prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs.

    In his remarks, Modi said the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have reduced the apprehension of people over the cost of medicines.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Today, more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have opened in the country. These centres are not just government stores but are becoming solution centres for the common man,” Modi said.

    The prime minister said his government has regulated the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes and heart ailment.

    The government has also ensured that the cost of stents and knee implants is also controlled, Modi said.

    'Jan Aushadhi Week' is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and benefits of the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

    In this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

    In line with the prime minister’s vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to citizens, there are now more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, according to the PMO.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jan Aushadhi Kendras #Narendra Modi
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 02:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.