App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 19, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poor management led to cash crunch in the country: BJP leader Yashwant Sinha

The senior BJP leader said media reports suggest that Rs 2,000 notes have not been supplied to currency chests, which in turn has increased pressure on Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Commenting on the recent unavailability of cash across India, Yashwant Sinha, senior BJP leader, said the main reason for the crunch was poor distribution and poor currency management.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sinha said there was no back-up plan for this emergency and the information tumbling out everyday indicates that the crisis is widespread and the magnitude is huge. “Taking into account the total currency in circulation, this is complete mismanagement on part of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).”

When asked about the government’s claim regarding ‘unusual’ spike in currency demand, Sinha said media reports suggest that Rs 2,000 notes have not been supplied to currency chests, which in turn has increased pressure on Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes. “Are the government and RBI together trying to squeeze the money supply, without taking into account seasonal demand? They have failed to plan for all this.”

He added that the supply has been disturbed and the demand has not been taken care of, which has resulted in this crisis.

related news

Talking about the open letter that Sinha had penned to the BJP leaders, asking them to speak up, he said nobody has reached out to him so far.

“I felt that all was not well. Therefore, the MPs needed to speak out, like five Scheduled Caste MPs have in the past few weeks. This will lead to improvement in the party. If they remain afraid, then prospects of the party will be damaged in the forthcoming elections.”

Sinha defended his claims about India’s economy not being at its best currently, saying data collection by the government in the country is still very imperfect. He also said the quarterly figures leave out the unorganized sector completely and a major portion of the organized sector as well.

“We are aware of the disruptions caused by policies like demonetisation and GST, especially for unorganized sector, but we have not brought them into account. The data we get is coming from small, limited numbers.”

He pointed out that the investment rate has declined in the last four years from 34 per cent of the GDP to 30 per cent, and many experts have pointed out that a country cannot sustain a growth rate of 7 per cent at this number.

Sinha is expected to host a meeting on April 21 in Patna, which a lot of leaders from the opposition will attend. He declined to comment on whether this meeting indicates danger for his relations with the BJP.

tags #BJP #Business #Economy #India #RBI #Yashwant Sinha

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.