 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Poonch attack: Cordon-and-search operation enters day 2, top officials visit site

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

The truck that came under attack was carrying fruits, vegetables and other items to Sangiote village from the Bhimber Gali camp for Iftar to be organised by the Rashtriya Rifles at 7 pm, the officials said.

A cordon-and-search operation backed up by drones and sniffer dogs to trace the terrorists who killed five Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch entered the second day on Saturday.

Top security officials, including Border Security Force (BSF) Director General S L Thaosen and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, besides those from the National Security Guard (NSG), visited the spot during a security review of the border belt.

Fourteen people were detained for questioning, officials said, adding that some of them have been let off.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle caught fire following the terror attack in Poonch on Thursday.