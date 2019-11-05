App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR likely to drop due to wind, air quality remains 'very poor'

There is a possibility of strong winds in the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Pollution levels in Delhi are expected to drop on November 5 due to an increase in wind speed.

This, even as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category in the morning.

There is a possibility of strong winds in the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Close

At 9.44 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 365. The AQI at Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar and ITO were registered at 410, 395 and 382, respectively.

related news

On November 4, the city's average AQI stood at 370 at 8.30 pm due to a slight increase in wind.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI in Noida was registered at 388, followed by Ghaziabad (378), Faridabad (363) and Gurgaon (361).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had on November 1 directed schools to remain closed till November 5 and had banned construction activities after the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as air quality plummeted.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 17.5 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the IMD, the humidity level recorded was 74 percent. An official said that skies will be partly cloudy later in the day.

Pollution levels dipped in New Delhi, on November 4, from "severe" to "very poor" category. The relief came at a time when the number of vehicles on Delhi’s roads came down significantly with the implementation of the odd-even traffic rationing scheme.

IMD has said that Cyclone Maha and a western disturbance will cause rainfall in parts of the northern plains, covering Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, on November 6-7 which will improve the situation further.

(With inputs from PTI)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Air pollution #AQI #Current Affairs #Delhi #environment #India #NCR #odd-even #pollution #Weather

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.