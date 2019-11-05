Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR likely to drop due to wind, air quality remains 'very poor'

Pollution levels in Delhi are expected to drop on November 5 due to an increase in wind speed.

This, even as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category in the morning.

There is a possibility of strong winds in the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 9.44 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 365. The AQI at Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar and ITO were registered at 410, 395 and 382, respectively.

On November 4, the city's average AQI stood at 370 at 8.30 pm due to a slight increase in wind.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI in Noida was registered at 388, followed by Ghaziabad (378), Faridabad (363) and Gurgaon (361).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had on November 1 directed schools to remain closed till November 5 and had banned construction activities after the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as air quality plummeted.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 17.5 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the IMD, the humidity level recorded was 74 percent. An official said that skies will be partly cloudy later in the day.

Pollution levels dipped in New Delhi, on November 4, from "severe" to "very poor" category. The relief came at a time when the number of vehicles on Delhi’s roads came down significantly with the implementation of the odd-even traffic rationing scheme.

IMD has said that Cyclone Maha and a western disturbance will cause rainfall in parts of the northern plains, covering Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, on November 6-7 which will improve the situation further.