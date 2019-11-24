App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR drop further due to moderate winds

Weather experts said no sudden dip in air quality is expected on November 25. However, wind speed is likely to dip under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR dropped further on November 24 with moderate winds sweeping the region. The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital read 234 at 4 pm, down from 312 at 4 pm on Friday.

Most of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the "poor" category.

NSIT, Dwarka, was the most-polluted area with an AQI of 324, while Dilshad Garden (127) was the least polluted.

Close

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (240), Greater Noida (226), Gurgaon (172), Faridabad (215) and Noida (225) also recorded an improvement in air quality.

related news

Weather experts said no sudden dip in air quality is expected on November 25. However, wind speed is likely to dip under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

Light rains are expected in northwest India on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If Punjab and Haryana receive widespread rains, the impact of stubble burning on Delhi's air quality will reduce further, a weather expert said.

However, light rains in Delhi-NCR may prove counterproductive as they increase humidity which exacerbates pollution, he said.

In case of good rains in Delhi-NCR on November 26 and 27, pollutants will be washed away.

Meanwhile, the government's air quality monitoring and forecasting body SAFAR said a marginal dip in air quality is predicted on Monday.

The AQI is likely to stay in the poor category on November 26 and may improve further in case of sufficient rains, it said.

The stubble fire count, as per SAFAR multi-satellite data, is 349. Transport-level winds are northwesterly and favourable for plume movement, but their high speed won't allow pollutant accumulation.

Hence, no significant stubble impact is expected for the next two days, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 24, 2019 08:31 pm

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.