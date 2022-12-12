 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pollution in Mumbai: Kant identifies oil refineries, garbage burning as key factors

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

Amid poor air quality ahead of G-20's maiden working group meeting in the financial capital, a top government official on Monday said long-term measures are needed to help mitigate pollution in the megapolis.

Speaking on the eve of the meet, India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the two refineries run by state-run entities have committed to reducing liquid sulphur and other sulphur content emissions over the next 2-3 months.

Kant said civic body commissioner IC Chahal raised the issue of emissions from state-owned oil refineries with him, following which he took up the matter with the Petroleum Secretary.

The two refineries are modern ones which do not emit smoke, but give out sulphur dioxide, Kant said, citing information provided to him.

"In the case of Mumbai refineries, SOx emissions are well within the prescribed norms of 10.43 ppm," Kant said, adding that the refineries have committed to reducing emissions in the short term.

Stating that long-term measures like switching to electric mobility are required to mitigate the problem, Kant also listed out other issues.