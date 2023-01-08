 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Polluted paradise: Kashmir’s worsening air quality is a risk for respiratory illnesses

Mongabay .
Jan 08, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

The air quality of Kashmir deteriorates drastically during winter, leading to health concerns for residents. According to a study, 4,750 people per 100,000 population suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, with air pollution being the leading risk factor.

Jammu & Kashmir has a high prevalence of lung diseases. The Chest and Disease Hospital at Dalgate, Srinagar has witnessed a rise in patients with respiratory illnesses over the years. Photo by Farzana Nisar.

It was a foggy afternoon in December, and people – young and old – were walking uphill to reach the Chest and Disease (CD) hospital at Dalgate, Srinagar. Visibly straining, few paused momentarily and took deep breaths, creating fleeting, misty clouds in the cold air. Inside, the OPD was full of coughing and panting patients, waiting to see a doctor.

This is not an isolated day. Over the years, this hospital in the Kashmir Valley has witnessed a rise in patients with respiratory illnesses. The doctors say “worsening air quality” is a major risk factor behind these illnesses.

Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, a leading pulmonologist and the head of Srinagar’s CD hospital, said, “Haze of smog is a familiar sight in Kashmir during winters, and the cold atmospheric conditions can trigger symptoms of respiratory tract infections. However, we saw a steep rise in these cases during summers as well, and the quality of air that we breathe in, has a significant part to play.” He added that long-term exposure to respiratory irritants in the air is linked to an increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other lung diseases.

Around 10,000 people die in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) every year due to diseases attributable to air pollution, the Director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Dr. Parvaiz Koul, said, while speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action, J&K chapter. At the event, Dr. Koul gave a detailed presentation on air pollution and lung diseases. He said, “Pollution is affecting every organ of our body. Srinagar city has the highest incidence of lung cancer in the country, and J&K has a high prevalence of lung diseases, and air pollution is a major risk factor for the ailments.”

COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that blocks the airway and makes it difficult to breathe. It is typically caused by long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter. According to WHO, the disease is the third leading cause of death worldwide.

A 2018 study that examined the contribution of chronic respiratory diseases to the deaths and disabilities in India, found J&K to be among the top four states with a growing prevalence of COPD. It indicated that, in J&K, over 4,750 people per lakh (100,000) population suffer from COPD, with air pollution being the leading risk factor.