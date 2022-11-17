 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polls for IOA must go on as per schedule, says SC

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala rejected the plea for urgent listing of the case which was sought on the ground that three minor amendments to the draft constitution have to be decided prior to the polls.

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

The Supreme Court said on Thursday the election of the office bearers of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) must go ahead as scheduled and it will hear on December 7 the issues relating to the sports body, including the amendments sought to be made to the draft constitution.

Election for the office bearers (of the IOA) is set to begin from December 10. Three minor amendments have taken place in the constitution prepared by former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao. The hearing is needed to hear the issue related to amendments in the constitution, a lawyer said.

The plea was opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and senior advocate Rahul Mehra.

We will hear it on December 7. The election must go on as per the schedule, the bench said.

The top court has approved holding of IOA elections on December 10 Earlier, it had on Tuesday directed that its orders of October 10 and November 3 on adoption of a new constitution and polling for electing an executive committee of the IOA shall be scrupulously followed.