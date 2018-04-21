App
Apr 21, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Polls for 6 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21

It added that the term of office of one of these members would end on May 31 while it would end on June 21 for the other five members.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from six local bodies' constituencies will be held on May 21, the Election Commission said in a statement.

The term of office of NCP's Anil Tatkare, who represents Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg local bodies' constituency, will end on May 31.

The terms of Jayant Jadhav (Nashik), Abdullah Khan A Latif Khan Durani (Parbhani-Hingoli), the Congress's Dilip Deshmukh (Osmanabad-Latur-Beed), BJP's Pravin Pote (Amravati) and Mitesh Bhangdia (Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli) would end on June 21.

Pote is a minister in the Maharashtra government.

The EC statement informed that the notification for the polls will be issued on April 26 while the last date for filing nominations would be May 3.

Polling will take place on May 21 and counting of votes will be taken up on May 24, it said. Sources from the NCP, on condition of anonymity, said that the party would demand the Osmanabad-Latur-Beed seat in case the Congress' Dilip Deshmukh doesn't seek re-election.

This, the sources said, was because the NCP had enough members in these local bodies to win the seat.

Deshmukh is the younger brother of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former chief minister of Maharashtra.

