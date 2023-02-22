 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polling underway for Delhi mayoral election; MPs, councillors cast vote

Feb 22, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

BJP MPs Meenakashi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the firsts to cast their votes. Other BJP MPs — Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari — and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta have also exercised their franchise.

Voting began on Wednesday to elect the new mayor of Delhi as the municipal House met after three previous failed attempts to hold the election to the top post.

AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Atishi have also caste their votes. BJP councillor and party’s mayor candidate Rekha Gupta, AAP’s mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, former North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of AAP in the House Mukesh Goel, and several other councillors have also cast their votes.

The mayoral election is being conducted following a Supreme Court order after three failed attempts earlier to hold the polls. The municipal House began half an hour late at around 11.30 am. After mayoral poll, election to the posts of deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held, presided by the new mayor.