    Polling begins for 22 seats in second phase of Manipur assembly elections

    A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam

    PTI
    March 05, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
    As many as 12,09,439 voters including 5,80,607 male, 6,28,657 female and 175 transgender voters are eligible to exercise their franchisec in the first of the two phases of Manipur assembly polls. (Image : @CeoManipur)

    Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on March 5 in 22 constituencies across six districts, an official said.

    A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, he said.

    All arrangements are in place to hold voting in 1,247 polling stations adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal had said on March 4.

    The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided on Saturday, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

    Polling will continue till 4 pm.
