Poll strategies for five states may top BJP election body meeting agenda

Ahead of elections to five states later this year, the BJP will likely discuss its poll strategy during the meeting of its central election committee on August 16.

It will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda among others. Reportedly the party decided to convene its CEC meeting early as it wanted to gather feedback from its various state units for concerns regarding the upcoming assembly polls.

Polls will be held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram around November-December. Among these states, the party is in power in Madhya Pradesh only.

BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF) is in power in Mizoram but with the ongoing Manipur crisis, its relations may have been impacted.

According to India Today, the alleged Patwari scam and the recent suicide of a village priest in Vidisha district are few of the issues that may challenge BJP in Madhya Pradesh. According to a Hindustan Times report the lack of coordination between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state unit president VD Sharma has been identified to be impacting the morale of the party cadre.

In Rajasthan, paper leaks may prove to be strain for the Ashok Gehlot government. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the BJP brass in Rajasthan expects more hard work to quell rebellion within the party ranks as aspirants now have more options to choose from. “Earlier there was just the Congress and the BJP and those who were denied tickets mostly had to contest as independents...now with smaller parties such as the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and speculation of another party being floated, both Congress and BJP will face more rebels than before,” the senior BJP functionary said.

Also, the battle for supremacy between former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and party’s state president Satish Poonia may turn BJP into a divided house in the state.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is banking on the schemes announced by its Bhupesh Baghel government. The BJP is fighting internal factionalism in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP has fallen back on its reliable leader G Kishan Reddy to lead the party in the Telangana polls. Issues between lateral entrants and the party's cadre have been plaguing it in the state.

With MNF voting against ally BJP in the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha recently, Mizoram also poses a challenge for the party. Recently CM Zoramthanga declared that his party MNF is ‘not afraid of the BJP-led NDA’.